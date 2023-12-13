"Mariinka has fallen," - aerial scout reported capture of settlement near Donetsk by enemy

Russian occupation troops captured Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

Air scout Mykola Voroshnov reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariinka has fallen. It is less than 14 km to Kurakhove on a straight road. Fields, plantations, a farm, and a small village. After Avdiivka, they will throw all their forces at a breakthrough in the direction of Kurakhove-Vuhledar. It is almost certain that this is where the next offensive fist of the orcs will be. "Kurakhove fortress" is waiting for us soon.

While there is time and no one has yet occupied the best basements in the city - we need to go find the territorially safest and most strategically successful basements for aerial reconnaissance.

I really want to be wrong. But really, one of these days we will go to look for new flying points. Reservoir, heights. It will be possible to hang out with the horde," the message says.

