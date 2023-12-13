Refusal to support Ukraine will undermine global security of Europe, freedom of Ukraine is inextricably linked with our freedom - leaders of Scandinavian countries

Scandinavian leaders call on other countries to unite in support of Ukraine in the "illegal and immoral war of Russia." They warn that failure to provide assistance to Kyiv could lead to a deterioration in global security in Europe. It is necessary to continue assistance, since Ukraine cannot protect itself from the enemy "only with words," and the war "is not won without weapons"

This is stated in a letter addressed to the Scandinavian leaders of the Financial Times.

The letter was written by the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, and the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, and sent to the publication on the eve of the meeting in Oslo on Wednesday.

"Russia seeks to exploit differences. We must continue to stand together against Russia's illegal and immoral war, just as we have done since the invasion. Otherwise, we risk a world with less freedom and less security for decades, if not for generations to come," the leaders of states said.

They stressed that Ukraine cannot defend itself from Russia "only in words," and the war "is not won without weapons."

The leaders pledged to continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, including economic, military, humanitarian and financial support.

"Reducing support for Ukraine is not an option now. Their struggle for freedom depends on our persistence in continuing this course. Brave Ukrainian soldiers fight every day. Their struggle for freedom is also our struggle. Freedom of Ukraine is inextricably linked with our freedom. We will not allow the aggressor to dictate the terms of European security, "the letter says.

