During the day, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 28 units of military equipment of the Russian Federation in the Tavria direction.

This was announced by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"13 Russian tanks and 12 other armored vehicles were destroyed. All of them are in the Donetsk region. In general, in the operational area of the OSGT "Tavria", the enemy carried out 3 airstrikes, carried out 80 combat engagements, and fired 658 artillery shells," the report said.

Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions," Tarnavsky noted.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to 401 people. 28 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 13 tanks, 12 ACV, and 1 artillery system. Another 10 units of enemy equipment were damaged," the commander noted.

