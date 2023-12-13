Ukraine’s accession to EU will be its final victory - Ursula von der Leyen

On December 14 and 15, a two-day meeting of EU heads of state and government will begin in Brussels, which should consider the EU’s decision to start membership negotiations with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated to journalists by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

"Ukraine is fighting not only against the invader, but also for Europe. And joining our European family will be the final victory for Ukraine. And in this we must play a decisive role, "said Ursula von der Leyen.

She recalled that exactly two years ago, it was in Strasbourg that the European Parliament first discussed the concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine. According to her, Putin caused this huge pain to innocent Ukrainians, and pictures of how people hid in the subway, or bags with the bodies of Bucha victims are forever imprinted in memory. Putin has also hurt Europeans with his energy blackmail.

"But along with this pain, we also have to remember the light that was demonstrated during these dark days. Courage of Ukrainian resistance. The joy of those who were liberated from Russian occupation. Solidarity of the entire continent, which stood on the side of Ukraine. This light was brought, first of all, by the people of Ukraine, but also by Europe, which was resolute and united. Ukrainians also survived thanks to the Europeans who opened their hearts and homes to them, as well as thanks to the financial and military assistance of the European Union and the unwavering support of the European Parliament, which gave Ukrainians the strength to fight, which allowed them to maintain hope, "said the President of the European Commission.

Read more: At summit in Brussels, European Union should allow start of accession negotiations with Ukraine - a statement by the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Finland

She noted that when Russia invaded Ukraine, many thought Kyiv would fall within days. But Ukraine knocked Russia out of half of the territories that were captured. At sea, Ukraine pushed back the Russian fleet and opened a sea corridor to deliver grain to the world. In the air, Ukraine demonstrates impressive efficiency by shooting down Russian missiles and drones. On land, Ukraine inflicts massive losses on Russia, tens of thousands of Russian invaders die or are injured.

"Outside the battlefield, Finland became a member of NATO, Sweden will soon become. Ukraine is on its way to EU membership. The Kremlin has deprived itself of access to the Western economy and to our innovation system, and has become dependent on China. So Putin not only did not achieve his strategic goals, he also imposed a dramatic price on his own country, "said Ursula von der Leyen.

Read more: "Putin’s failure will not lead to automatic victory for Ukraine," - von der Leyen