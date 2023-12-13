"Kyivstar" plans to start restoring some services in afternoon, - company president Komarov

"Kyivstar" company plans to start restoring some services in the afternoon of December 13.

This was stated by the president of "Kyivstar" Oleksandr Komarov on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As Komarov said, the company adopted a plan yesterday, December 12, according to which it continues to move despite all the obstacles. It can be implemented, however, not quite on time.

"We expected to be able to restore some services in the first half of the day today. We see that this will not happen. But we are moving towards restoring some services in the afternoon," Komarov added.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that today the launch of mobile communication and Internet from the Kyivstar company will begin.

We will remind, on the morning of December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of the operator of the mobile phone "Kyivstar".

"Kyivstar" announced a powerful hacker attack.

The SSU is investigating a cyber attack. The version about the involvement of the special services of the Russian Federation is being considered.