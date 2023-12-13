Near Avdiivka, a employee of the Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth, Serhiy Korotetskyi, was killed.

On the front near Avdiivka, the chief of the carpentry workshop of the Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth, defender Serhiy Korotetskyi, heroically lost his life.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the Kharkov Theater for Children and Youth, informs Censor.NET.

"The golden hands of our theater, he knew how to "associate" with any tree, because all the wooden products were within his power. In each of his work, he put his heart and soul, precisely imagined how best it would look on stage to delight small and adult viewers, "the message says.

In January 2023, Serhiy Korotetskyi changed his work clothes to the uniform of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, put on military boots and went to defend the country from the Russian aggressor. On the eve it became known about the death of the defender near Avdiivka.

"We prayed for him, but God takes the best. Now please protect our theater from the sky, and we will always remember you and thank you for your courage and heroism. We grieve and support our relatives in a difficult hour of grief. A bright memory of our colleague Serhiy Korotetskyi, the courageous defender of Ukraine, will forever remain in our hearts.

"Heroes do not die. They are forever with us," as mentioned in the theater's statement.