Ukraine and Turkey ready to ratify free trade agreement in near future - Ministry of Economy

The governments of Ukraine and Turkey are ready to ratify the free trade agreement in the near future. The agreement will enter into force in early 2024 and will open up new opportunities for duty-free or partially duty-free trade between the two countries.

This was discussed during a meeting between the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

"The free trade agreement will also simplify logistics issues, facilitate the development of Ukrainian business in wartime, and open up new prospects in Ukraine for our partners from Turkey.

In addition, we will establish a Working Group on Grain to discuss global and bilateral trade in the grain market. Ukraine highly appreciates Turkey's participation in defending the grain export initiative, which is an important factor in ensuring global food security," Svyrydenko said.

The parties are also ready for a constructive dialogue on expanding economic cooperation, including the launch of joint projects in priority sectors of the economy. Strategically important sectors for Ukraine's reconstruction and attracting private investment are defence, agricultural production and processing, renewable energy, gas production and storage, green metallurgy, environmentally friendly transport, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

"Ukrainian entrepreneurs are ready to establish joint business with international partners. Therefore, the Government is using every opportunity to attract additional resources, including for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Humanitarian demining is another important area. We need heavy demining vehicles, training for sappers, and everything that will help us clear our land as soon as possible. We are open for cooperation and encourage international business to come to Ukraine," Svyrydenko added.