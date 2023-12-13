Ministry of Internal Affairs warned of fraudulent scheme with fake "Kyivstar" bots

Law enforcers reported a new fraudulent scheme with fake bots of the Kyivstar operator.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Criminals are creating fake Kyivstar mobile operator bots on messaging platforms. Scammers distribute phishing links under the guise of compensation and informing about the restoration of the operator's services, as stated in the message.

Next, the subscriber is offered to follow the link and register to receive money. So fraudsters get access to pages in social networks and online banking.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs advises to trust only verified information on the official pages of the company, as well as not to follow dubious links, not to share phone numbers and personal data.

Earlier, the SSU reported that today the launch of mobile communications and the Internet from Kyivstar will begin.

We remind that on the morning of December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of the Kyivstar mobile operator.

Kyivstar announced a powerful hacker attack.

SSU is investigating a cyber attack.The version about the involvement of the special services of the Russian Federation is being considered.

Read more: National roaming for "Kyivstar" subscribers is temporarily blocked at request of SSU, - State Special Communications