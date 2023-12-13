We cannot lose. Our state is only thing we have, - Zelenskyy

Without external financial and military assistance, it will be very difficult for our country to resist the enemy, but Ukraine cannot lose either.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in Oslo, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Of course, you cannot win without help. But we cannot lose either, because this is the only thing we have - our state," Zelenskyy said.

"During the first days of the full-scale war, we were really alone. And it was difficult and very hard. A tragic period for us and our people. And you saw how it was for us. We were almost occupied, but we didn't run away. We did not leave, and we joined and accepted this battle," he said.

Without help, Zelenskyy said, "it's difficult, you lose a lot of people. And if you don't want to lose the lives of your people, your society, people, children, you definitely need a powerful shield of defence."

"And if the world, Europe, unites around Ukraine, it is important for us," he said.

