Scholz to lobby for start of EU accession talks with Ukraine during meeting in Brussels

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to lobby for continued financial support for Ukraine and the start of negotiations on our country’s accession to the EU in Brussels during his meeting with EU heads of state and government on 14-15 December.

He said this in the Bundestag on Wednesday in a "government statement" before the start of the European Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I will advocate for sustainable assistance to Ukraine because it is about the security of Europe," Scholz said, while calling for "realism" of the position of individual countries.

The head of the German government also assured that the federal government fully supports the European Commission's proposal to start negotiations with Ukraine and other candidate countries on membership.

