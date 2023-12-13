Zelensky on his visit to United States: I received positive signal of support for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on his visit to the United States.

The head of state said this during a press conference at the Nordic Summit, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding yesterday's (visit to the United States - Ed.). I received a positive signal of support for Ukraine from congressmen, senators from both parties, the presidential administration, him personally, and the speaker of the United States. There is an influence on the timing, the influence of the domestic political situation, of course. This is the situation. But everyone has confidence," Zelensky said.

Read more: We are no longer in Europe that lives in peace and security. It is important to support Ukraine, - President of Finland Niinistö