Norway will transfer NASAMS air defense launchers to Ukraine

Norway will provide Ukraine with additional NASAMS air defense systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Norwegian government.

"Norway will donate additional NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine worth NOK 335 million (about $24.4 million - Ed.). Some of the systems are being supplied from our own warehouses to ensure quick delivery to Ukraine, while others are being ordered from manufacturers and will be shipped later. Ukraine continues to depend on the military support of its allies and partners to be able to withstand Russian aggression," the statement said.

According to the country's Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram, air defense is a crucial part of Ukraine's defense, and the Ukrainian authorities are asking for increased support for air defense and prioritizing it.

He noted that this would be a "great contribution" to Ukraine's ability to defend itself.

The government decided to transfer the additional NASAMS from its own stockpile to the Armed Forces, as Ukraine "desperately needs to enhance its air defense capabilities in the short term."

