First conference of Coalition to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence took place in Berlin

The inaugural partners’ conference on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence took place in the German capital.

This was reported by the German Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the first conference of the Coalition of Opportunities for the Long-Term Strengthening of Ukraine's Air Defence took place in Berlin, which was attended by about 70 participants from 22 countries, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO," the statement said.

The Coalition for Cohesive Integrated Air and Missile Defence (CCIAMD) is led by Germany and France.

