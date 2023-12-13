Scholz warned against reducing support for Kyiv: "Putin is still determined to bring Ukraine to its knees"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of the negative consequences of reduced support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and said that Vladimir Putin remains determined to "bring Ukraine to its knees militarily". The Kremlin leader is counting on a decrease in international support for Kyiv.

The German chancellor said this on Wednesday in the Bundestag, Censor.NET reports citing the European Pravda.

"Putin is still determined to bring Ukraine to its knees by military means," he said.

According to Scholz, the Russian dictator expects that international support for Ukraine will decrease.

"The danger that this calculation may work cannot be dismissed," the German Chancellor added.

Read more: Zelensky on calls to move to defence at front: This is not crisis, but winter. We must prepare for next operations

He also pointed out how US President Joe Biden is fighting in his country to allocate new funds to support Ukraine.

According to him, the EU still does not agree on how to stabilise Ukraine's budget in the coming years, saying that plans to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine over the next 4 years have reached a deadlock.