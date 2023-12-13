First meeting of Board of Register of Damages Caused by Russia to Ukraine took place in Hague

On 12 December, the first meeting of the Board of the Register of Damage Caused by Russia’s Aggression against Ukraine was held in The Hague.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra. She noted that the focus was on determining the categories of losses to ensure operational efficiency. The Register is expected to start accepting applications in early 2024.

The Deputy Minister of Justice noted that one of the main areas of the current work of the Register of Losses is the establishment of rules and procedures for categories of losses. According to her, the Register will not be able to operate at full capacity without categorising losses.

Read more: Everyone wants to see Putin in Hague. It will happen when we win, - Zelensky