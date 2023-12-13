First subscribers began to report resumption of Kyivstar’s work

Kyivstar has started working again for some users.

It is noted that messages about this began to appear on social networks.

In particular, the gradual restoration of communication is reported in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv.

Kyivstar is not yet operating in Odesa and the region.

Users are advised to restart their phones if they have not yet been connected.

Kyivstar confirms the information about the restoration of communication.

For example, B2C director at Kyivstar Tetiana Lukyniuk announced that voice communication was turned on at 18:00.

"We are on the line. For now, we have a voice communication. Almost everywhere," the company's CEO emphasized.

Recall that on the morning of December 12, there was a large-scale failure at Kyivstar mobile operator.

Kyivstar reports about a powerful hacker attack.

The SSU is investigating the cyberattack. The version that Russian special services were involved is being considered.