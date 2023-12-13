EU is not "Hungarian market" - Belgian Prime Minister De Kroo sharply responds to Orban’s statements

Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre De Kroo criticised his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban and said that the EU was not a "Hungarian market".

Speaking after arriving at the Western Balkans summit, the Belgian prime minister repeated the words of his Luxembourg counterpart that the EU is not a "marketplace". In particular, he warned Viktor Orban that it is impossible to exchange support for Ukraine for his political support.

On 14 and 15 December, a summit of EU leaders will take place. During the meeting, decisions are expected on the prospects of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia's integration into the EU. Hungary is expected to block anything related to supporting Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, for his part, said that his country opposes the opening of a dialogue on Ukraine's accession. Meanwhile, Orban began urging top officials not to raise the issue of integration during the upcoming summit.