During December 13, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian assaults in six directions, 25 attacks were repelled near Avdiivka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on December 13, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening summary states: "The 658th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it did not abandon its plans for the full occupation of Ukraine. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 89 combat engagements over the day.

Read more: Russians conducted one missile and three air strikes, carried out 38 attacks from MLRS over last day - General Staff

The enemy launched 10 missile and 4 air strikes, carried out 32 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 20 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Bleshnia, Mkhy, Hremiach of the Chernihiv region; Vyntorivka, Brusky, Holyshivske, Kostiantynivka, Hrabovske, Velyka Pysarivka of the Sumy region; Veterynarne, Budarky of the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Biden met with Zelenskyy and announced new $200 million aid package for Ukraine

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Synkivka area and 2 more attacks in the area east of Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanskyi forestry of the Luhansk region and east of Terny of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. It carried out an airstrike in the Kostiantynivka area of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York of the Donetsk region.

Read more: During December 12, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in six directions, 37 assaults were repelled near Avdiivka, - General Staff

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and another 20 attacks south of Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk regions, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. Artillery and mortar shelling were hit by about 10 settlements, in particular, Prechystivka, Staromaiorske, Rivnopil of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Defence Forces destroy 6,780 occupiers and 690 pieces of weapons and military equipment over week, - Ministry of Defence. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Robotyne and the western Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region. Artillery and mortar shelling were hit by more than 20 settlements, among them Levadne, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Mali Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Ivanivka, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka and the regional center of the Kherson region were hit by enemy artillery fire, in the Mykolaiv region - Ochakiv.

The defense forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Units of the missile forces hit the command post of the Russian occupiers, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy."

Read more: AFU repelled enemy attacks in 6 directions during day, 95 combat clashes per day, - General Staff