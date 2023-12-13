Biden on US aid to Ukraine: I’m doing my job. Republicans in Congress should do theirs

U.S. President Joe Biden urges House Republicans to approve aid to Ukraine and Israel before the holiday season.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Republicans in the House of Representatives want to leave town without passing critical funding for Israel and Ukraine.

On our border, you can't say there's a crisis, then say you want to leave for three weeks.

The ball is in their court.

I am doing my job. Republicans in Congress need to do theirs," Biden wrote.

