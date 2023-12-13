Ministry of Defense withdraws spoiled dry rations purchased in 2012 from AFU warehouses

The Ministry of Defense is withdrawing some of the dry rations delivered in 2022. They are now stored in the Armed Forces’ warehouses. Some of the packages have damaged jam packaging, even though the products have not yet expired.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The kits are prohibited for distribution. Shortly, the Logistics Command will receive a new batch of dry rations from the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the spoiled kits were purchased by the Department of Resource Procurement in 2022 without quality control. This department is currently in the process of liquidation. The manager who signed the supply contracts for the dry rations is currently involved in criminal proceedings, including on other charges.

The Ministry of Defense explains that the Department of Resource Support was responsible for all procurement decisions of the Ministry: determining the quantity, cost and procurement procedure. This created corruption risks. To avoid them in future work, the department's functions were divided between different units: The Procurement Policy Department, the Defense Procurement Agency (State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator"), and the Planning Department.

See more: Ministry of Defence: Umerov and Zaluzhny visit positions in Eastern direction. PHOTOS