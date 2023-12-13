Judge Tandyr, who knocked down and killed National Guard officer, while staying in jail, receives 63 thousand UAH monthly salary

Having been in a pre-trial detention center for six months, Judge Oleksii Tandyr receives a salary from the Makarivskyi District Court of Kyiv Region.

The Territorial Directorate of the State Judicial Administration in Kyiv Region reported that judges have been paid their official salary since the accident at the checkpoint in Kyiv. It amounts to 63 thousand hryvnias. Tandyr's seniority and academic degree allowances were withdrawn and stopped being paid on June 2, 2023. He is also not paid an allowance for administrative work, as Tandyr resigned from his position as head of the court after his arrest.

Tandyr's salary with allowances amounted to approximately UAH 100 thousand. The department's response states that from March to May 2023, Tandyr received remuneration totaling UAH 305,867.

On the night of May 26, Makarivskyi District Court Judge Oleksii Tandyr drunkenly knocked down and killed National Guard officer at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that the judge refused to undergo a medical examination.

The PROSUD project noted that Tandyr had previously been known for dismissing a large number of drunk drivers.

On May 27, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Judge Oleksii Tandyr in custody. According to an expert opinion, the former judge was intoxicated when he committed the accident.

