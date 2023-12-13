Zelenskyy met with Norwegian business, invited them to localize their production in Ukraine

As part of his official visit to Norway, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre met with representatives of the Norwegian business community.

The statement reads: "The Head of State thanked all Norwegian defense companies that produce weapons that help Ukrainians protect their lives and invited them to localize their production in Ukraine. He said that the Ukrainian military, in particular, highly appreciates the Norwegian NASAMS air defense systems.

The President noted that Ukraine is interested in cooperating with Norwegian companies in the defense industry, in particular, using the practical experience gained during this war. Our country would also like to implement relevant educational programs.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the business representatives about the priority areas of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"We have set ourselves the task of thinking about the future even during the war," he said.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine continues to implement reforms, particularly in the anti-corruption sphere, judicial system, and fulfills the recommendations of the IMF, the World Bank and the European Commission.

The President spoke about continuing the course of digitalization of Ukraine and its economy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that last year's attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector pointed to the need for greater protection and reform of the energy system and its decentralization.





Given the positive experience of cooperation in the field of renewable energy, the President invited specialized companies to join the efforts to rebuild Ukraine on the principles of energy efficiency and green transition.

The parties also discussed the issue of possible intensification of bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector."

