Air defense forces shot down 41 "Shahed" UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of December 14, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked with attack UAVs and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Most of the "Shahed" UAVs were destroyed in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Six Anti-aircraft guided missiles were fired around midnight from the temporarily occupied Kherson region in the direction of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions," the message reads.

From 7:00 p.m. on December 13, the Russians began attacking Ukraine with "Shaheds". Launches were carried out in waves from three directions: Balaklava, Chauda - Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation. In total, the launches of 42 enemy attack UAVs were recorded. The main direction of the strike is the Odesa region.

"Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack. That night, the defenders of the sky managed to shoot down 41 out of 42 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. The vast majority were in the Odesa region," noted by the Air Force.