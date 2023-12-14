Russians launched missile strike on Kherson region, woman died. At night, invaders twice fired at Kherson. PHOTO
On December 13, at about 11:45 p.m., the Russian military attacked the village of Mirolyubivka with an S-300 missile.
This was reported in the prosecutor's office of Kherson region, Censor.NET informs.
As a result of a missile strike, a private house, a garage, and outbuildings were destroyed. An elderly woman died under the rubble of a destroyed house.
In the village of Mirolyubivka, an educational institution was also damaged, the building of a local outpatient clinic was partially destroyed.
As it was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, at night the occupiers attacked Kherson twice. Firefighters extinguished fires in a multi-story building and in a business center. Fortunately, there were no casualties.