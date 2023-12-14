Germany will change payment scheme for weapons for Ukraine, - Spiegel

According to the new agreement of the government coalition, the Bundeswehr will have to buy a crash to replace the one transferred to Ukraine from a special fund for the development of the army, and not from a separate fund, as originally planned.

This is reported by Spiegel

A significant part of the weapons that Germany transfers to Ukraine as military aid is provided from the Bundeswehr's own stocks. At first, the federal government promised that the replacement equipment would be paid for from a special fund in the budget, which is not assigned to any specific ministry, to reduce the burden on the defense budget.

However, in the "budget compromise," they decided to withdraw from this: the agreement provides that in the future this financing should be carried out from the special fund of the Bundeswehr for 100 billion euros, which was created in 2022 to strengthen the army.

An additional challenge is that these 100 billion are already planned, so if the approach of the Ministry of Defense changes, the spending plan will have to be changed.

Initially, the 100-billion-dollar special fund of the Bundeswehr was planned for the implementation of large projects for the modernization of the army, the funds were calculated for the period until the end of 2027. In the case of financing compensation for the weapons transferred to Ukraine from it, the funds will run out faster.

