Ukraine has fulfilled all recommendations of European Commission and adopted 3 out of 4 laws to start negotiations on EU membership, - Stefanishyna

Ukraine has fulfilled all the recommendations that it received from the European Commission along with the candidate status. Three of the four key laws have also been passed.

Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukraine has fulfilled all the recommendations agreed with the European Commission, which it received together with the status of a candidate country for EU membership. In addition, the parliament voted in total for 3 key laws defined by the European Commission as additional steps in the Expansion Package of November 8, 2023," the minister said.

Stefanishyna also recalled that the government of Ukraine approved the draft law on fair lobbying according to European standards, it was registered in the Verkhovna Rada. This draft law is aimed at normalizing the influence of oligarchs and is also a requirement of the European Commission.

As reported, recently the Verkhovna Rada in the second reading adopted important laws for accession to the EU. We are talking about the following documents:

Bill No. 10203-1 on the expansion of the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU);

Bill No. 10262, which allows the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) to check the property of officials acquired before appointment;

Bill No. 10060 on strengthening the independence of the SAPO as a body subordinate to the Office of the Prosecutor General;

Bill No. 10288-1 on the protection of the rights of national minorities in certain areas, taking into account the recommendations of the Council of Europe.

All these laws have already been signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We remind that, on December 14-15, a summit of EU leaders will be held. It will discuss the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as the provision of 50 billion euros of economic support and the allocation of another 20 billion euros for the army of Ukraine. In addition, a new package of sanctions against Russia is on the agenda.