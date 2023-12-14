Zelenskyy and Michel discussed expectations from EU summit over phone

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel. The parties discussed expectations from the EU summit, which is supposed to discuss the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

"On the eve of the summit of the European Council, we discussed its expected results regarding Ukraine, which should prove the steadfast support and unity of the European Union. They are necessary to strengthen Ukraine's stability in the face of Russian aggression and on the way to EU membership," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, a summit of EU leaders will take place on December 14-15. It will discuss the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as the provision of 50 billion euros of economic support and the allocation of another 20 billion euros for the Ukrainian army. In addition, a new package of sanctions against Russia is on the agenda.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in his letter of invitation to the EU leaders for the December 14-15 summit, stated that the European Union must fulfill its obligations towards Ukraine and continue to be a reliable and strong partner.

