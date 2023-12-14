US Congress goes on winter vacation without accepting assistance to Ukraine

House Speaker Mike Johnson did not support Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s proposal to extend the work of both houses of Congress for a week to pass additional funding for Ukraine before Christmas.

This was stated at a briefing by White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

"As you heard from the President yesterday, the American people will not turn their backs on Ukraine and its fight for freedom against tyranny. Nevertheless, Speaker Johnson said that the House of Representatives will adjourn tomorrow without agreeing on the border, without funding for Israel, without funding for Ukraine's urgent needs," she said.

Jean-Pierre added that such a move only encourages potential aggressors on a global scale, as the actions of the US Congress are being watched in Moscow, Beijing and Tehran.

"House Republicans shouldn't be going home for the holidays when vital steps need to be taken to keep the United States and the world safe," she concluded.

Earlier, several congressmen said they were ready to give up their Christmas break and insist that Congress will continue to work next week to resolve the issue of aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, Republican leader Mitch McConnell was convinced that Congress would not approve aid to Ukraine before Christmas, even if the two parties could find a compromise.