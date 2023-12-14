Russia is able to produce or repair up to 150 tanks per month, - State Secretary of Ministry of Defense of Latvia Garisons

In a month, the Russian Federation can produce or repair about 100-150 tanks, and this is much more than Europe can do.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia Janis Garisons stated this at the Riga Security Forum, Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi.

"If you look at history, it is clear that the side that can ensure greater effectiveness of military equipment and weapons wins. Logistics must also be thought out so that supply networks work quickly and accurately," Garisons said.

According to him, the number of soldiers can be increased, but weapons, tanks, and other types of equipment are needed. The official emphasized that the European Union can deal with this as before.

