"Freezing" war in Ukraine may threaten Russian Federation’s attack on NATO countries, - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized that after resting, Russia can plan a tougher attack in a few years, which may also affect NATO member countries.

This is stated in Kuleba's article for Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that some analysts believe that freezing the war through a ceasefire is currently a realistic option.

"Supporters of such a scenario claim that it will reduce Ukrainian losses and allow Ukraine and its partners to focus on economic recovery and reconstruction, integration into the European Union and NATO, and the long-term development of our defense capabilities," the minister writes.

"If the front line were frozen now, there is no reason to believe that Russia would not use such a respite to plan a more brutal attack in a few years, potentially involving not only Ukraine, but also neighboring countries and even NATO members," Kuleba added.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that those who believe that Russia will not attack a NATO country after celebrating its success in Ukraine should remember how incredible the large-scale invasion of Ukraine seemed just two years ago.

