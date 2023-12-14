We have to make decision to support Ukraine, this is matter of trust in EU, - Prime Minister of Finland Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that "strong decisions" in support of Ukraine must be approved at the EU summit. Member countries must agree to demonstrate the unity of the European Union.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda", he said this in a conversation with the media before the start of the first day of the EU leaders' summit.

"I have one key issue - our common security, and our existence as an association that can be relied on. We need to make strong decisions and demonstrate our unity," said Petteri Orpo.

"What we decide here or don't decide is a clear signal to Moscow, Kyiv, Washington, and Beijing. So we have to decide on support of Ukraine," the Prime Minister of Finland emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine has fulfilled all recommendations of European Commission and adopted 3 out of 4 laws to start negotiations on EU membership, - Stefanishyna

When asked by the media about how he assesses the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is going to block all key decisions regarding Ukraine, Orpo answered that you cannot give in to blackmail and the member states must find a solution.

He also called compromises with Hungary unacceptable in matters related to the rule of law.

Orpo added that he would also emphasize the need to develop the defense industry of the EU states because the threat from Russia is real. Finland is already working on increasing the production of ammunition.

"We all have to do more, both as an association and as member states," he emphasized.

Read more: EU will be able to supply Ukraine with 1 million munitions in 2024, despite delays, leadership has set ’ambitious goal’ - European official