We will work very hard to make positive decision on Ukraine - Dutch Prime Minister Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed the importance of today taking a positive decision on the next step on EU membership for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.Net with the reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"My colleagues and I will work very hard to reach a consensus, both on the next step (for Ukraine) of enlargement and on 50 billion euros - these issues are extremely important. We have always been able to reach a single solution, including Viktor Orban, and I hope absolutely and work together with my colleagues that we can do this, "he told reporters upon arrival at a meeting of the European Council.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands recalled that he had spoken with Orban by phone this weekend, and this dialogue was continuing.

"Let's see how far we can get. I think it is extremely important that today we take a positive decision on the next step on membership for Ukraine. In any case, it will be many more years before the accession takes place. This (the decision to start negotiations) is the next step. Ukraine worked very hard to make this next step happen during the war: the war in which they fight for us, for our values, for our collective security. It is also extremely important that we make a decision on a package of 50 billion euros, especially now when the focus of the United States is more on foreign policy than on Ukraine – the decision has been postponed," Rutte added.

Read more: We have to make decision to support Ukraine, this is matter of trust in EU, - Prime Minister of Finland Orpo