We should support Ukraine both in issue of expansion and in issue of military aid, - Borrell
This was announced by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"I think we should continue to support Ukraine as much as we can, in terms of expansion, military and financial support," he said.
Borrell said that he intends to inform the leaders about the work done on security obligations for Ukraine.
"I will continue to ask them to understand, and I am sure they do, that this is a question of existence so that our support for Ukraine continues and increases. Because this is not only a war against Ukraine, it is also about our security," he explained.
According to him, the issue of expansion "will take up most of the discussion."
"Enlargement is a very important (EU) foreign policy. This is the strongest opportunity for stability that we have not only with Ukraine but also with other candidates in the Balkans and the Caucasus. Therefore, it is very important to make the right decision," Borrell said.
In addition, he expressed hope that he would "receive guidance" regarding the further development of the Peace Fund's capabilities to continue providing military support to Ukraine.
"We were in Kyiv, discussed with Ukrainians. Now is the time to get political leadership from the leaders of the European Council," he emphasized.