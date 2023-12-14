Due to shelling, two thermal power plants stopped supplying electricity, increasing load on Ukrainian power system

On December 14, 225 settlements in Dnipropetrovs’k, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions lost power due to bad weather. Due to hostilities and other reasons, 454 settlements remain without power.

This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

The shelling has caused new damage to power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and other regions. Emergency repair works are carried out depending on the security situation and with the permission of the military.

"One of the thermal power plants in the east was shelled once again, and its equipment was damaged. Due to damage to the power grids caused by shelling and bad weather, two thermal power plants in the southern and western regions have stopped supplying electricity.

Also, three power units at thermal power plants in different regions are under emergency repairs. Solar power plants produce almost no electricity due to cloudy weather," the company said.

No consumption limits have been introduced, no outage schedules have been introduced and are not planned. There are no electricity exports on December 14. Imports are scheduled for daytime hours from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova in the total amount of 3,429 MWh.