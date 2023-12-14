74% of Ukrainians are against any territorial concessions by Russia, but readiness for them has increased, - KIIS

In Ukraine, the number of those who advocate territorial concessions in exchange for an end to the war has increased.

This is evidenced by the results of the KIIS survey, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that from May 2022 to May 2023, the situation was quite stable. Up to 10% of respondents said they would be willing to give up some territory for peace with Russia. However, the vast majority - up to 87% - have always opposed this.

However, from May to December of this year, public opinion began to change slightly in the other direction. As of now, 19% are ready for territorial concessions. In contrast, the share of those who are strongly opposed to such a development has decreased from 84% to 74%.

At the same time, there is a downward trend in the share of those who oppose territorial concessions: from 84% in May to 80% in October and to 74% in December. However, a clear majority of Ukrainians still believe that Ukraine should not give up any of its territories.

At the same time, in all regions, a clear majority of respondents (from 68% and 69% in the South and East to 76% and 79% in the West and Centre) oppose Russia's territorial concessions.

"In Ukraine, after the large-scale invasion, there was a surge of optimism, which, in particular, was accompanied by categorical statements on territorial concessions. It was natural to expect that the longer the war lasted, the more we would see the indicators return to somewhat lower levels. For a certain period, optimism was supported by bright victories in the North of Ukraine, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, but against the backdrop of a difficult 2023, we see downward trends," commented Anton Hrushetskyi, Deputy Director of KIIS.

The survey was conducted from 29 November to 9 December 2023 among 1,031 respondents in all regions except for the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The survey was not conducted with citizens abroad.

