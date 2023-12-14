Estonia will provide Ukraine with military aid package worth 80 million euros

The government of Estonia decided to allocate another package of military aid to Ukraine.

This was announced by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The next aid package includes not only a large number of Javelin anti-tank missiles but also machine guns, ammunition for small arms, boats, land vehicles, as well as equipment for divers. The cost of the package is about 80 million euros," he noted.

The specific contents and scope of the aid package are not disclosed for security reasons.

"The aid package is designed to provide the maximum possible assistance to Ukraine without harming our own defense. ... We will restore the necessary stock," the minister concluded.

