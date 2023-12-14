"Kyivstar" has almost restored communication in Ukraine, in afternoon we will start restoring mobile Internet services, - company president Komarov

"Kyivstar" company has almost restored communication after a large-scale hacker attack. Mobile internet will be restored to subscribers in the afternoon.

This was stated by the president of "Kyivstar" Oleksandr Komarov on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Fixed Internet services for the home have been fully restored. This is approximately 1 million households throughout Ukraine. Voice services have also been restored to almost 99%. We are currently finishing the last geography - this is the right bank of the Dnieper in Kyiv," Komarov said.

He confirmed that the company failed to restore mobile Internet according to the stated plan. It was expected that the service would begin to be restored on the night of December 14.

"Unfortunately, we are not recovering yet. But we hope that today in the afternoon we will start recovery from western Ukraine, we will carefully start restoring mobile internet services region by region," the company director added.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that today the launch of mobile communication and Internet from the Kyivstar company will begin.

Also remind, on the morning of December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of the operator of the mobile phone "Kyivstar".

"Kyivstar" announced a powerful hacker attack.

The SSU is investigating a cyber attack. The version about the involvement of the special services of the Russian Federation is being considered.