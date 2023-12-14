Ruscists attacked Kherson: Woman suffered contusion, houses damaged (updated)

Explosions are heard in Kherson during an air raid. Russians attacked the city from the occupied left bank.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Mrochko, the head of the MMA (Municipal Military Administration), later reported that Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank had once again shelled Kherson municipal territorial community.



A woman born in 1941 was injured in the suburbs. The information is being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that Russians were shelling Kherson.

