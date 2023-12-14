Ruscists stormed Armed Forces of Ukraine, hiding behind prisoners of war as human shield: Prosecutor General’s Office opens criminal proceedings

The Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the cover of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"According to preliminary data, Russian servicemen, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, brazenly used Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields during hostilities against the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Priority investigative (search) actions are currently being carried out," the statement said.

Read more: Russian Federation will recruit half million Russians for war against Ukraine by end of 2023, - Putin

The pre-trial investigation is under the control of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, hiding behind the backs of captured Ukrainians.