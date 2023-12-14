More than 90% of Kyivstar’s base stations are in working order

The mobile operator has denied rumors about the destruction of base station configurations.

This was reported by the company's spokeswoman Iryna Lelichenko, Censor.NET reports.

"We debunk the rumors. "The hackers have not only 'killed' the main control center of the entire network, but also wiped out the configurations at the base stations" is nonsense. More than 90% of Kyivstar's base stations in the government-controlled territory are in good working order. They are currently processing voice traffic, which is actively growing," she wrote on Facebook.

She noted that Kyivstar has more than one "main network control center" and has built several backup centers in the first months of the war, which are also now in operation.

Lelichenko added that Kyivstar's network is currently recovering from the largest cyberattack in the telecom industry. Voice communication is available to subscribers all over Ukraine, and the company's Home Internet service is also available.

In some localities, short-term communication difficulties may still occur, but specialists are fixing them, the company emphasized. Kyivstar advises restarting the phone or turning airplane mode on and off if the SIM card is not registered in the network.

It should be recalled that on the morning of December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of the operator of the mobile phone "Kyivstar".

"Kyivstar" announced a powerful hacker attack.

The SSU is investigating a cyber attack.