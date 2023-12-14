Zelensky in his address to EU summit: Do not betray people and their faith in Europe, because Putin will use it against you

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the EU leader not to betray the Ukrainian people and their faith in Europe.

The head of state said this in an address to the participants of the EU leaders' summit, who are considering the launch of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and providing Kyiv with long-term assistance, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"It is very important that Europe does not fall into indecision today. No one wants Europe to be considered unworthy. Or as unable to make decisions that it has prepared itself," he said.

The President noted that Kyiv had done its "homework", explaining that Ukraine had adopted "key laws", as required by the European Commission.

"I ask you today for one thing - do not betray the people and their faith in Europe... Putin is probably using this against you personally and against the whole of Europe. Don't give him this first - and only - victory of the year. Europe must win, agreements must be respected, and words must matter," the Head of State added.

