HACCU starts consideration on merits in case against ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolyev - SAPO

On 14 December, the HACC started a substantive hearing in the case of Andriy Kobolyev, the former Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, who is suspected of embezzling over UAH 229 million.

This is reported by the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 14 December 2023, following the results of the preparatory meeting, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to return the indictment to the defence, appointed it for consideration on the merits and began proceedings in the case against the former Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine."

It is reported that the prosecutor read out a summary of the indictment in court.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 4 January 2024.

As a reminder, on 19 January, the SAPO and the NABU served former Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of over UAH 229 million in 2018. According to the investigation, in May 2018, he paid almost UAH 261 million (equivalent to $10 million) in bonuses to the company's employees. This amount, according to investigators, significantly exceeded the permitted amount of such payments (UAH 37.48 million).

