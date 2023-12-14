Finland plans to completely close border with Russia again - decision to be made today - media

The Finnish government is planning to decide today to re-close all checkpoints on the border with Russia.

This was reported by Helsingin Sanomat, citing two independent sources in the government, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the government will meet tonight to make a decision. The Chancellor of Justice has yet to express his opinion, but the political will to close the border is already there.

This decision is explained by the fact that Russia has again allowed asylum seekers to cross the Finnish border.

According to HS, preparations for the border closure began immediately after the government decided to open the Niirala and Vaalimaa border posts two days ago.

Earlier it was reported that on 14 December, the Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings on Finland's border with Russia resumed operation.

