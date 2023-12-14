During air raid, explosions were heard in Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was attacked

On the afternoon of December 14, an air alert was announced for the third time throughout Ukraine due to the threat of missile strikes from the Russian Aerospace Forces’ MiG-31K. An explosion was heard in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This is reported by Censor.NET. with reference to the map of alerts, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, and Suspilne

"Attention! Missile launches! 3 targets! Urgently take cover!", - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Explosions are heard in Kyiv - air defense is operation.

"Rivne, Lutsk - stay in shelters" - Air Force.

At 2:25 p.m., Suspilne reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Later, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said: "Missiles were launched and they directed towards Khmelnytskyi region in the direction of Starokostiantyniv. The air alert was announced at about 2:09 p.m., and 10 minutes later, at about 2:20 p.m., there was a hit in the Khmelnytskyi region."

However, he did not specify where exactly the occupiers hit. It is also unknown about human casualties.