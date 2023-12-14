Russia has no plans to wage war against Ukraine in 2025 - Budanov
He said this as part of the discussion "2024: Challenges and Prospects," Censor.NET reports with reference to Lb.ua.
"The only thing I can tell you is that the Russian Federation has no plans to wage war in 2025. Perhaps, at the end of 2024, if nothing changes, they will adjust this. But for now, they have no such plans," Budanov said.
According to him, the Russians have problems with resources.
"They also have problems. The problems are not so much with the support of society, because few people are interested in the opinion of an average Russian. The issue is resources because this war is very expensive. And the resources are not unlimited. It may sound a little rude, but we are fighting for someone else's money, and they are fighting for theirs. And they are counting their money, even though it seems that they are not. And very scrupulously," the intelligence chief said.