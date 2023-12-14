Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over downing of Russian drone

The Romanian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Valery Kuzmin on Thursday after a Russian drone crashed in the country.

This is stated in a statement by the ministry, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its strong protest over the incident caused by the uncontrolled crash of a drone used in an attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the night of 13-14 December in an uninhabited perimeter located about 4 km upstream of the city of Grindu," the statement said.

The ministry said that "this is a new violation of Romanian airspace, contrary to international law".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly demands an end to the repeated attacks on the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, as well as the irresponsible escalation of the security situation by the Russian Federation, including on the border between Romania and Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its strong condemnation of these attacks against civilian objects, which violate international humanitarian law and qualify as war crimes," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed and is consulting with NATO allies about the events on the border between Romania and Ukraine, including today's incident. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The decision was made after a new drone crashed on the night of 14 December 2023 on Romanian territory, near the border with Ukraine, four kilometres from the city of Grindu. A 1.5-metre crater was found at the crash site. The air force took off with F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to monitor the area.