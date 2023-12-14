Ukraine and US agree on plan for joint monitoring of weapons provided by US partners - Defense Ministry

Representatives of the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine agreed on a plan for joint physical inspections of weapons provided by U.S. partners.

It is noted that the document describes in detail how the US equipment will be monitored. It was developed to implement expanded monitoring of the end use of weapons.

The US side was represented at the meeting by the Defense Cooperation Section of the US Embassy and the US Department of Defense Inspector General. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yurii Dzhyhyr.

"Certain types of missiles, launchers, UAVs and night vision devices provided by our American partners are manufactured using sensitive technologies, so they require careful monitoring and special storage conditions. Therefore, we have agreed on a procedure for joint monitoring of these types of weapons," emphasized Yurii Dzhyhyr.

According to the procedure, Ukrainian and American inspectors will check three main items:

serial number;

technical condition;

conditions of proper storage (safety and security).

The parties also established a number of criteria by which experts will provide opinions on the conditions of transfer, protection, storage and use of weapons.

The purpose of such monitoring is to ensure that the US government's requirements for all recipient states of such weapons are met.

The team inspections will be conducted by specially trained American and Ukrainian specialists and will continue on a regular basis throughout 2024, the Defense Ministry press service added.