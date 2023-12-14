NATO on downing of Russian drone in Romania: "There is no information to indicate any deliberate attacks by Russia against Allies"

The North Atlantic Alliance believes that the downing of a Russian drone in Romania - that is, on the territory of its member state - on Thursday night was not intentional.

This is stated in the commentary of NATO acting spokesman Dylan White, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

On behalf of the Alliance, White "strongly condemned" Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and along the Danube.

"NATO has no information to indicate any deliberate Russian attacks against Allies. We continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with the Romanian authorities," he added.

Read more: "Freezing" war in Ukraine may threaten Russian Federation’s attack on NATO countries, - Kuleba

As a reminder, on the night of 14 December 2023, a new drone crashed on Romanian territory, near the border with Ukraine, four kilometres from the city of Grindu. A 1.5-metre crater was found at the crash site. The air force took off with F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to monitor the area.