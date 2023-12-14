There were no casualties or damage as result of shelling in Khmelnytsky: Services are working at sites of rocket impact

No damage or casualties were reported as a result of the strikes in Khmelnytsky.

This was reported by the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"This afternoon, during air raids, there were explosions in the Khmelnytsky district. Relevant services are working at the sites where the missiles fell," the statement said.

According to available information, no casualties or damage were reported in both cases.

See more: Ruscists attacked Toretsk: Fire station building damaged. PHOTOS