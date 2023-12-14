Zelensky arrives for unannounced visit to Germany

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany on Thursday, 14 December, for an unannounced visit.

This is reported by BILD, citing the Frankfurt am Main police, Censor.NET reports.

Local police reported that Zelensky had arrived in Frankfurt am Main. Increased security measures have been taken throughout the region, and a number of roads have been closed.

After arriving, Zelensky headed to Wiesbaden, where the US military assistance headquarters for Ukraine is located.

It should be noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with other European leaders, is currently in Brussels for the EU Leaders' Summit.

